NGX, GRI, PRI Set To Host Webinar On Responsible Investing

Nigerian Exchange Limited (“NGX” or “the Exchange”), in collaboration with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Africa and Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is set to host a webinar on the role of ESG metrics and data in enabling responsible investing, on Wednesday, 29 June 2022, at 11:00am (WAT).

The webinar themed, “Empowering Responsible Investing through Data Metrics and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Integration”, is aimed at investors, companies, market regulators and practitioners who are interested in understanding ESG metrics/data required by investors to make sound investment decisions. Interested participant can register for the free webinar on https://bit.ly/ngx_erid

Speaking about the event, the Divisional Head, Business Support Services, NGX, Irene Robison-Ayanwale, noted that, “The increase in sustainable and responsible investment has put ESG metrics higher up on the list of performance considerations, as many investors now prefer to use their money to create change in the world. Investors are increasingly relying on a wide range of ESG data when making decisions about where to invest their money. The webinar which is in line with the Exchange’s commitment to foster the growth of long-term sustainable finance in the Nigerian capital market will drive conversations on how decision-useful ESG data plays a key role in investment decisions”.

Confirmed speakers at the webinar include, Temi Popoola, CEO, Nigerian Exchange Limited; Chinua Azubike, CEO, InfraCredit; Dave Reubzaet, Director, Capital Markets, GRI; Darron Scorgie, Head of Africa, Signatory Relations, PRI; Temilade Aduroja, Head of Investor Relations, Dangote Cement Plc, Jude Chiemeka, Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Nigerian Exchange Limited and Nicole Martens, Senior Stewardship Professional, Old Mutual Investment.