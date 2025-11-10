NGX Advances Capital Market Access With Ellah Lakes' ₦235 Billion Equity Offer

Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) has reinforced its role as a catalyst for capital formation with the launch of Ellah Lakes Plc's ₦235 billion Offer for Subscription. The offer which was launched during a Facts Behind the Offer presentation at NGX, underscores the Exchange's commitment to deepening access to long-term financing for businesses driving Nigeria's real sector growth.

Ellah Lakes Plc, Nigeria's pioneering integrated agro-industrial enterprise, is raising ₦235 billion through the issuance of 18.8 billion ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at ₦12.50 per share. The Offer, led by Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) as Lead Issuing House, opened on Monday, 10 November 2025, and will close on Friday, 5 December 2025.

Speaking at the event, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, Chief Executive Officer of NGX, commended Ellah Lakes for leveraging the Nigerian capital market as a springboard for expansion: "The launch of this ₦235 billion equity raise underscores the depth and resilience of Nigeria's capital market as a strategic enabler of corporate growth. At NGX, we are particularly pleased to see a leading indigenous agribusiness like Ellah Lakes harness the market to scale its operations and deepen value creation across the agricultural value chain. This Offer represents not only an opportunity for investors to participate in the country's agro-industrial expansion but also a strong signal of renewed confidence in the Exchange as a gateway for transformative capital formation."

Mr. Chuka Mordi, Chief Executive Officer of Ellah Lakes Plc, described the Offer as a pivotal step in the company's evolution: "This Offer for Subscription is about unlocking the next chapter of Ellah Lakes' growth story. At an offer price of ₦12.50 per share, this raise reflects the intrinsic value of our scaled, integrated platform. We are inviting investors to participate in a clear growth trajectory built on over 30,000 hectares of resilient, diversified assets and strong processing capacity. The ₦235 billion equity expansion marks our transition from foundation building to full-scale market expansion, driving sustainable profitability and advancing Nigeria's food security agenda."

Mr. Paul Farrer, Deputy Managing Director of Ellah Lakes Plc, further detailed the company's deployment strategy: "Every naira from this raise has a clear strategic purpose. The proceeds will accelerate integration of the newly acquired Agro-Allied Resources & Processing Nigeria Limited (ARPN) assets and upgrade our crude palm oil and cassava processing facilities. Our goal is to deliver a step-change in operational efficiency and scale, maximising value for shareholders and contributing to the broader agro-industrial ecosystem."

The launch of the Ellah Lakes Offer for Subscription demonstrates NGX's continued commitment to connecting issuers with investors and supporting companies across growth sectors in accessing efficient capital. The transaction offers institutional and retail investors a unique opportunity to participate in one of Nigeria's most ambitious agro-industrial expansion stories, reinforcing NGX's position as the exchange of choice for transformative financing.