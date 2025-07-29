New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: Weather Events Claims Insights

In early 2023, Aotearoa New Zealand was hit by two severe weather events, with the Auckland Anniversary Weekend Floods and Cyclone Gabrielle occurring within a period of 16 days. The impact of these events on both people and property was significant, with 15 lives lost as well as mass evacuations, communications outages, displacement, and widespread damage.

The Financial Markets Authority - Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko (FMA) acknowledges the immediate response to the events by insurers and brokers, and commends them on efforts to assist their consumers in affected areas.

However, following the events we also became aware of consumer concerns relating to delays, complaints, and the experience of the insurance claims process generally. The next significant insurance event is a matter of ‘when’, rather than ‘if’; this intervening period is the time to ensure processes are improved.

In light of this, we carried out a review of insurers’ claims processes, which are crucial to good consumer experience. The review is consistent with our main statutory objective to promote and facilitate the development of fair, efficient, and transparent financial markets. The main purpose of our financial markets legislation is to achieve this, and to promote the confident and informed participation in financial markets by Aotearoa New Zealand businesses, investors, and consumers.

In conducting this review our aim is to fulfil our purpose through a data-led, risk-based and outcomes- focused approach to our supervision of the insurance sector, and to share learnings and improved processes across industry to support the uplift in conduct of all participants.

We thank the insurers, brokers and dispute resolution schemes that participated in the surveys that informed our report. We also acknowledge the Insurance Council of New Zealand Te Kāhui Inihua o Aotearoa (ICNZ), which facilitated the insurer data collection. This collaboration between the FMA, entities and industry groups demonstrates we are all focused on ensuring good practice and reducing the risk of poor outcomes for consumers.

Throughout the report, we have noted areas we intend to focus on as we begin supervisory activities under the Conduct of Financial Institutions (CoFI) regime. These include product and service reviews, complaints awareness and communications with consumers. We will also use the findings to contribute to the supervision workplans for general insurers.

While we acknowledge all the work done by insurers to improve the consumer experience since the Canterbury earthquake sequence, and again since the North Island weather events (NIWE), we still see areas where improvements can be made. We look forward to engaging with the fire and general insurance sector to support further conduct uplift.