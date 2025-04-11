New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Files Criminal Charge Against Former Financial Adviser

The Financial Markets Authority – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – has filed a criminal charge against Auckland-based former financial adviser Prem Gounder for dishonestly using a document under section 228 of the Crimes Act 1961.

The FMA alleges that Mr Gounder, while acting as a licensed financial adviser, submitted a false document, namely a gifting certificate, in support of a home loan application made on behalf of a client.

FMA Head of Enforcement, Margot Gatland says, “This type of alleged conduct damages trust and confidence in New Zealand’s financial markets and businesses. The FMA is bringing this action to both prevent and deter others from doing this and to hold Mr Gounder to account.”

The investigation into Mr Gounder’s conduct, and the conduct of persons associated with him, is ongoing.

The charge was filed in the Manukau District Court.