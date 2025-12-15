New Zealand Financial Markets Authority Confirms Investigation Into Chance Voight

The Financial Markets Authority (FMA) – Te Mana Tātai Hokohoko – is investigating Christchurch-based Chance Voight Investment Corporation Limited (Chance Voight), its subsidiaries and persons and entities associated with the Chance Voight Group.

Following the FMA seeking appointment of interim liquidators over six Chance Voight entities, the Court has appointed Malcolm Hollis, John Fisk and Lara Bennett of PwC New Zealand as interim liquidators over the 6 entities with effect from 10 December 2025.

The investigation is ongoing. Investors or creditors with questions on the interim liquidation process should contact PwC New Zealand at 03 374 3000, nz_cvi@pwc.com.

Further to the above, the FMA notes that in November 2025, a Chance Voight subsidiary took ownership of Patterson Wealth Partners Limited, a licensed financial advice provider (FSP 347406).

The FMA cannot comment further due to court suppression orders and an FMA confidentiality order.