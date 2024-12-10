Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

New Zealand Financial Markets Authority: Accredited Body Report - CPA Australia

Date 10/12/2024

Under the Auditor Regulation Act 2011, the FMA is responsible for ensuring accredited bodies are effective in their role as frontline regulators of domestic licensed auditors and registered audit firms.  

This report covers the findings from our annual monitoring of the audit regulatory systems and processes of CPA Australia. 

CPA Australia Accredited Body Report 2024

This report contains the findings of our monitoring assessment of CPA Australia for the period 1 July 2023 to 30 June 2024 

Download the CPA Australia Accredited Body Report 2024 PDF

 

