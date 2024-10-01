New York Stock Exchange Launches the NYSE TV Live Weekday Morning Show

Anchored by renowned broadcast journalist Kristen Scholer

Features news and interviews with market experts and global leaders

Broadcasts live from the iconic NYSE trading floor

The New York Stock Exchange, part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), a leading global provider of technology and data, today launched NYSE TV Live, a weekday morning program broadcast live from the iconic NYSE trading floor covering news impacting global markets and the economy.

The new show is anchored by Kristen Scholer, a renowned broadcast journalist who helped launch the Cheddar network and is a veteran of The Wall Street Journal and CNBC. Kristen is joined by NYSE TV anchor Trinity Chavez on the show.

NYSE TV Live, which airs from 9-10 am ET on weekdays and is available on multiple streaming platforms, provides an in-depth look at the day’s news and the happenings inside the historic NYSE building at 11 Wall Street. The show will feature interviews with leading market and industry experts as well as business and political leaders and others visiting the exchange.

“NYSE TV Live leverages the NYSE and ICE’s unique position as the center of the world’s financial markets to provide viewers with a front-row seat to the news that impacts their lives in so many ways,” said Chris Taylor, Global Head of Listings, New York Stock Exchange. “From our opening bell to the action in our markets to the newsmakers who regularly visit the exchange, it all happens here at the NYSE and you can see it now on NYSE TV Live.”

NYSE TV Live invites viewers to tune in for an hour-long experience behind the NYSE façade. The show airs live on Cheddar and NYSE TV’s website and streaming app, accessed on numerous platforms including YouTube, Apple TV, Roku, fireTV and Apple and Android mobile devices. The show replay is also available 24/7 on NYSE TV’s app.