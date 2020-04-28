New York State Department Of Financial Services Superintendent Linda A. Lacewell Announces Appointment Of Richard Weber As General Counsel - Mr. Weber Brings Over 25 Years Legal Expertise To DFS

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell today announced that Richard Weber has been appointed General Counsel of the New York State Department of Financial Services (DFS).
“Rich brings unquestioned integrity, legal acumen, and management experience to DFS,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “His extensive leadership experience and depth of legal knowledge will be vital in helping the state emerge stronger and safer from this unprecedented crisis.”
In his most recent role, Mr. Weber was head of Financial Crime Prevention for the Americas at UBS, leading all areas of AML, BSA and Sanctions compliance for the division. Before that role, he was head of Anti-Financial Crime for the Americas at Deutsche Bank, where he oversaw all financial and internal fraud investigations, analytics and financial intelligence in the Americas.
“The mission of DFS has never been more important than it is now,” said Mr. Weber. “I look forward to joining the talented team Superintendent Lacewell has built that is committed to fighting for New York’s consumers and safeguarding our markets. I am honored to be part of this important agency and serve the people of New York State at this critical time.”
For more than five years Mr. Weber was Chief of the Criminal Investigation Division at the Internal Revenue Service of the United States Department of the Treasury. At the IRS, Mr. Weber led a team of over 3500, managing complex investigations of financial crimes involving money laundering, tax, sanctions evasion, cyber, cryptocurrency, bribery/foreign corruption, fraud and terrorist financing. Mr. Weber supervised and conducted significant money laundering and sanction evasion investigations and prosecutions against financial institutions and spearheaded high profile investigations into FIFA and Silk Road and was responsible for over the forfeiture of over $15 billion in criminal penalties.
Mr. Weber also has held senior roles at the New York County District Attorney’s Office, as Deputy Chief of the Investigation Division, Chief of Asset Forfeiture and Money Laundering at the U.S. Department of Justice, and the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Eastern District of New York. Mr. Weber also served as a law clerk for the Honorable Cecelia H. Goetz, United States Bankruptcy Judge for the Eastern District of New York. He received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the State University of New York at Stony Brook, and a J.D. from Touro Law School.
Kevin Bishop, who has served as DFS’ Acting General Counsel, will stay on at the department as the Executive Deputy General Counsel, continuing to lead the department’s regulatory and legislative portfolios.