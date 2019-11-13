New York Department Of Financial Services Superintendent Lacewell Announces Appointment Of Ray Dorado To Department Of Financial Services Executive Team - Mr. Dorado Brings More Than 30 Years Of Financial Services Experience To His New Role As Senior Deputy Superintendent For The Banking Division

Superintendent of Financial Services Linda A. Lacewell today announced that Ray Dorado has joined her executive team at the Department of Financial Services (DFS) as Senior Deputy Superintendent for the Banking Division. At DFS, Mr. Dorado will be responsible for assisting the Executive Deputy Superintendent of Banking Shirin Emami in the supervisory, regulatory, and legislative issues related to the operations and activities of all units of the Banking Division.
“Ray is a respected strategic advisor who holds a proven track record on offering solutions to complex risk and compliance matters,” said Superintendent Lacewell. “I am confident he will help the Department keep pace with the evolving financial services industry and advance DFS’ role as a leader in the regulatory landscape.”
Prior to joining DFS, Mr. Dorado was Executive Vice President & Deputy General Counsel – Commercial Banking and Head of the Enterprise Bank Regulatory group at Citizens Financial Group, where he led teams of lawyers advising the bank and providing strategic counsel on U.S. banking laws and regulations. Prior to that role, he was Executive Vice President and Senior Policy and Planning Advisor to the Investment Services division of BNY Mellon, responsible for global strategic business initiatives and navigating potential risks in implementation.
“I am excited to join the DFS team to support the important mission of protecting New York consumers and markets,” said Ray Dorado. “I look forward to working with colleagues and the financial services industry to maintain New York as the financial capital of the world.”
Before those roles, Mr. Dorado was Executive Vice President and Deputy General Counsel of BNY Mellon, and legal advisor to the Risk Committee of BNY Mellon’s Board of Directors. He also served as the company’s Acting General Counsel from 2004 to 2005, with additional responsibilities for Compliance and Government Affairs, after joining the company in 2003. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director and Deputy General Counsel – Americas with Credit Suisse. Mr. Dorado has also held leadership positions in several financial services organizations, including serving as Chairman of the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association’s (SIFMA) General Counsels Committee, and SIFMA’s Compliance & Legal Society Executive Committee.
Mr. Dorado received his B.A., with Dean’s List honors, and a Master of International Affairs from Columbia University, as well as a J.D. from George Washington University, with moot court award honors.
For a headshot of Mr. Dorado, click here.