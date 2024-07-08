Another nine US stocks are now listed in Polish zloty on the Warsaw Stock Exchange’s GlobalConnect foreign stock market. These include stocks of global giants: Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, and Visa. The new stocks are listed on Nasdaq in New York and are part of S&P 500, one of the world’s largest stock market indices.

New US stocks on GPW: Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nvidia, Visa

The stocks were introduced into trading on request submitted to GPW by the Introducing Market Maker, Santander Biuro Maklerskie

A total of 25 stocks are listed on GlobalConnect, including 10 US stocks

New US stocks are available on the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW) as of 8 July 2024. Stocks of nine global companies: Alphabet (owner of Google), Amazon, Apple, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Meta Platforms, Microsoft Corporation, Netflix, Nvidia, Visa have been introduced to trading on GlobalConnect at the request of the Introducing Market Maker, Santander Biuro Maklerskie. The stocks are listed on Nasdaq in New York and are part of one of the world’s largest stock market indices, S&P500.

The GPW’s foreign equity market currently offers 25 stocks from around the world. Following the introduction of the new stocks to GlobalConnect, investors have the opportunity to invest in the 10 US stocks within the segment of US stocks listed in Polish zloty.

“The availability of US stocks on the Warsaw Stock Exchange makes of our market more attractive for individual investors. We want to continuously expand our product offering and give investors access to stocks of the world’s largest companies, including US companies, in the local currency. Many investors have been waiting for US stocks, and we hope that the growing number of available instruments and especially the introduction to trading of some of the world’s most recognisable brands will boost investor activity on GlobalConnect,” said Grzegorz Kołodziejczyk, Director of GPW’s Market Development Department.

GlobalConnect is part of GPW’s Alternative Trading System (ATS). Trading takes place from Monday to Friday between 09:05 and 17:05. Investors can place orders through an existing or new account with domestic brokerage firms connected to GlobalConnect.

For more information on GlobalConnect, including the Rules, the current list of Market Members and other documents for market participants, please visit www.gpwglobalconnect.pl.

***

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl