New Smart CEO & NZX-Group Executive Appointments Announced

NZX today announced the appointment of Lisa Turnbull as the new Chief Executive of Smart, formerly known as Smartshares.

Ms Turnbull has been the Chief Executive of NZX subsidiary, NZX Wealth Technologies since 2017, successfully leading the investment platform from start-up to a key growth business within the NZX Group, with annual recurring revenue reaching $11.9 million at the end of June 2025.

“Lisa is a seasoned executive with a strong reputation for delivering growth and high-quality customer service. A chartered accountant with a background in funds management, finance, strategic development, and investment platforms, Lisa is the ideal person to lead Smart and ensure more New Zealanders build their wealth by investing in Smart’s extensive range of products – including exchange traded funds,” NZX Chief Financial and Corporate Officer Graham Law says.

Ms Turnbull starts in the role immediately and says her focus is on enhancing the business’ strong growth.

“Smart is a fantastic New Zealand company with people dedicated to helping customers get ahead. Managing a high-performing team that grows the business by delivering first-class customer service, quality products and operational excellence will be my priorities,” Ms Turnbull says.

“Smart has a huge opportunity in front of it that is exciting with the KiwiSaver pool of funds expected to grow to around five times its present size by 2050.”

In addition, Mr Law, who is acting as NZX Chief Executive while Mark Peterson is on annual leave, says NZX Chief Information Officer Robert Douglas has been appointed Acting Chief Executive of NZX Wealth Technologies.

Mr Law says Mr Douglas is a vastly experienced executive, with around 30 years’ experience in financial services, and a proven record of leading teams that provide quality service. Prior to joining NZX, Mr Douglas was the Chief Operating Officer at Verifone NZ and has held previous roles as Head of Operations - Institutional, Corporate and Commercial at ANZ Bank, the Head of Technology at First NZ Capital and the Chief Information Officer of Markets Business Technology for ANZ Bank based in Australia.

“My focus is on delivering to the strong pipeline of opportunities NZX Wealth Technologies has as one of the fastest growing and best regarded investment platforms in the New Zealand market,” Mr Douglas says.

Mr Douglas’ CIO role will be filled in an acting capacity by NZX’s Head of Capital Market & Digital Technology Daniel Juchnowicz.

Finally, Smart has appointed James Wesley to a newly created executive role of Chief Sales and Marketing Officer. Mr Wesley, who previously was Chief Executive of Nikko Asset Management Americas based in New York, begins in November.

Commenting on the appointment, Mr Law says: “We’re delighted to welcome James to Smart and this role demonstrates Smart’s commitment to growing its customer base, and highlights the growing opportunities to deliver cost-effective products to new and existing customers.”