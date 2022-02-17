New Roles For Dragan Radanovic At Boerse Stuttgart Group

Dragan Radanovic (aged 44) has been appointed with immediate effect as Chairperson of the Management Board and Chief Executive Officer of EUWAX AG. From 1 March 2022 he will also be Spokesperson of the Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH, which operates Boerse Stuttgart Group’s German trading venue. In addition, Radanovic joins the extended Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Group as Chief Business Officer.
The appointments further sharpen the responsibilities for individual business units within Boerse Stuttgart Group. EUWAX and the German trading venue are among the most important business units. "I am looking forward to leading EUWAX to further success as a broker and liquidity provider in Germany and Europe. At the same time, my focus is on high stability and quality of trading at the Stuttgart Exchange," said Dragan Radanovic.
Dragan Radanovic has been a member of the Management Board of EUWAX AG and Managing Director of Boerse Stuttgart GmbH since October 2017. During his long career with Boerse Stuttgart Group he headed the Trading Organisation & Business Development division from 2009, and the Exchange Operations division from 2017. Dragan Radanovic has worked in various positions related to trading since 2000.
"I am very pleased to welcome Dragan Radanovic to the extended Management Board of Boerse Stuttgart Group. In the course of more than 20 years, he has helped to make EUWAX what it is today – a successful European broker for securities and cryptocurrencies. EUWAX is of central importance to Boerse Stuttgart Group. Now Dragan Radanovic will be in charge of the pursuit of EUWAX’s growth strategy", explained Dr Matthias Voelkel, CEO of Boerse Stuttgart Group.