New Report Highlights Reduction Of Listed Companies But Economic Contribution Still Vital: Quoted Companies Alliance

The Quoted Companies Alliance (QCA) and Hardman & Co. have released a new report: "Punching above their weight?" which highlights the contribution of small and mid-sized quoted companies to markets, employment and tax revenues.



Markets

On the last trading day in May 2022, there were 1,957 companies listed on Main and AIM. After filtering out investment companies and international companies whose London quote is a secondary one, the report focuses on 1,180 companies; 476 of which are on the Main Market and 704 on AIM.

Of all companies within these markets, 91% are small and mid-caps

The largest 100 companies account for 85% of market capitalisation

The other 1,080 small and mid-caps account for 15% of market capitalisation

Small and mid-caps collectively have a market capitalisation of £376 bn by value



Employment

Employment data was collected for financial years ending during calendar 2021. Research showed that qualifying companies employed 5,930,008 employees.

Of this total, small and mid-caps employ 2,177,048 individuals.

They account for more than 75% of the workforce of all quoted companies in several regions of the UK.

Tax

Small and mid-caps contributed at least £25.1bn in taxes in 2020/21.

Their contribution amounts to approximately 5% of the total tax take for Corporation Tax, Income Tax, National Insurance (NI) and VAT