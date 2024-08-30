New Members Of GPW Management Board

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved the appointment of two new members to the Warsaw Stock Exchange Management Board. Michał Kobza will be responsible for Development & Sales. Marcin Rulnicki will be responsible for Finance.
- The GPW Supervisory Board appointed Michał Kobza and Marcin Rulnicki to the Exchange Management Board in July 2024
- The appointment of the new GPW Management Board Members was preceded by a competitive procedure
- The GPW Management Board comprises the maximum number of five persons
The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved changes to the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW). As a result, Michał Kobza and Marcin Rulnicki are the new Management Board Members. The GPW Supervisory Board appointed Michał Kobza and Marcin Rulnicki to the GPW Management Board in July 2024 following the selection procedure for the positions of Management Board Members for Development & Sales and for Finance.
The GPW Management Board currently consists of:
- Tomasz Bardziłowski, President
- Sławomir Panasiuk, Vice-President, Board Member for IT
- Monika Gorgoń, Board Member for Operations & Regulations
- Michał Kobza, Board Member for Development & Sales
- Marcin Rulnicki, Board Member for Finance
Michał Kobza
Michał Kobza is an expert with over 15 years of experience in capital market infrastructure, sales, business development, financial product and strategic project management. He has worked for many years with international investment banks, brokers, proprietary traders, custodians, software vendors and telecommunication service providers for capital market entities.
From September 2022, Michał Kobza served as a Development Expert at WAMID (Saudi Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities for the Tadawul exchange in the MENA region.
From 2008 to 2022, he was affiliated with the Warsaw Stock Exchange, where he started as
Specialist. Between 2015 and 2022, he was Director and Deputy Director of the GPW Market Development Department. He managed a team responsible for attracting new exchange members, developing price incentive programmes and introducing new asset classes. He initiated the launch of the Analytical Coverage Support Programme and was involved in many projects implementing new systems and services. Early in his career, from 2007 to 2008, he worked as a hedge fund accountant at PFPC International (PNC Financial Services Group) in Dublin, Ireland. He served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Infoengine S.A. and GPW Benchmark.
He holds an MBA in Digital Transformation from the Business School of the Warsaw University of Technology. In 2017, he completed the International Institute for Securities Market Growth programme in Washington DC. Prior to that, he studied IT management at the Warsaw University of Technology from 2016 to 2017. He is also a graduate of the Poznań University of Economics, where he earned a master’s degree in capital investment and corporate finance.
Marcin Rulnicki
Marcin Rulnicki is an experienced financial manager with extensive experience in finance management, business strategy, corporate acquisition and integration. From November 2022 to June 2024, he served as CFO of the international SunRoof Group, where he supported the development of the strategic business plan and was responsible for the preparation of the long-term financial plan, the implementation of management reporting and forecasting processes and the supervision of the international finance team.
From 2012 to 2021, he worked at Asseco South Eastern Europe S.A. as CFO of the ASEE Group and member of the Management Board. He was responsible for the international finance team, legal and administrative functions, and was involved in the development and implementation of the Group’s business strategy. From 2009 to 2012, he was Corporate Finance Manager at Asseco Poland S.A., where he oversaw the finances of the international part of the Asseco Group, participated in acquisitions, and supervised the Group’s foreign assets.
Marcin Rulnicki has experience as founder of the consulting firm M3 Advisory and as CFO and CEO at Zachodni Fundusz Inwestycyjny NFI S.A. From 2002 to 2006, he was Accounting Manager at Heitman Financial Sp. z o.o. He started his professional career at Ernst and Young Audit.
He holds a master’s degree in capital investment and corporate financial strategies from the Poznań University of Economics. He is a chartered accountant.
***
The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl