New Members Of GPW Management Board

The Polish Financial Supervision Authority (KNF) has approved changes to the Management Board of the Warsaw Stock Exchange (GPW). As a result, Michał Kobza and Marcin Rulnicki are the new Management Board Members. The GPW Supervisory Board appointed Michał Kobza and Marcin Rulnicki to the GPW Management Board in July 2024 following the selection procedure for the positions of Management Board Members for Development & Sales and for Finance.

The GPW Management Board currently consists of:

Tomasz Bardziłowski, President

Sławomir Panasiuk, Vice-President, Board Member for IT

Monika Gorgoń, Board Member for Operations & Regulations

Michał Kobza, Board Member for Development & Sales

Marcin Rulnicki, Board Member for Finance

Michał Kobza

Michał Kobza is an expert with over 15 years of experience in capital market infrastructure, sales, business development, financial product and strategic project management. He has worked for many years with international investment banks, brokers, proprietary traders, custodians, software vendors and telecommunication service providers for capital market entities.

From September 2022, Michał Kobza served as a Development Expert at WAMID (Saudi Tadawul Advanced Solutions Company) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. He was responsible for identifying and developing new business opportunities for the Tadawul exchange in the MENA region.

From 2008 to 2022, he was affiliated with the Warsaw Stock Exchange, where he started as

Specialist. Between 2015 and 2022, he was Director and Deputy Director of the GPW Market Development Department. He managed a team responsible for attracting new exchange members, developing price incentive programmes and introducing new asset classes. He initiated the launch of the Analytical Coverage Support Programme and was involved in many projects implementing new systems and services. Early in his career, from 2007 to 2008, he worked as a hedge fund accountant at PFPC International (PNC Financial Services Group) in Dublin, Ireland. He served as a member of the Supervisory Board of Infoengine S.A. and GPW Benchmark.