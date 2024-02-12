New Members Appointed To FINRA Foundation Board - Jonathan Sokobin Named Chair

New members have been appointed to the Board of Directors of the non-profit FINRA Investor Education Foundation (FINRA Foundation), and Jonathan Sokobin has been named Chair, effective February 12.

In addition to Sokobin, the three new members of the FINRA Foundation Board of Directors include:

Jason Fichtner, Chief Economist, Bipartisan Policy Center

Ellen Frawley, Partner, GMMB

Paul Roye, Retired and Former SVP, Capital Research & Management Co.

“We are delighted to welcome Jonathan, Ellen, Jason and Paul to the FINRA Foundation Board. Together with current Directors, Menekse Gencer and Peggy Ho, they bring a wide range of skills, expertise and perspectives. I am thrilled to have Jonathan at the helm to provide a bridge between the FINRA Foundation and FINRA, championing our efforts to help people build and protect wealth,” said FINRA Foundation President Gerri Walsh.

Sokobin, Executive Vice President, Chief Economist and Head of the Office of Regulatory Economics and Market Analysis at FINRA, has been a longtime collaborator with the FINRA Foundation. As Chair, he will lead the FINRA Foundation Board of Directors in overseeing the management of the FINRA Foundation’s operations.

Sokobin, who also presides over the FINRA Economic Advisory Committee, has long collaborated on research projects and outreach programs aligned with the FINRA Foundation’s mission to empower Americans with the knowledge, skills and tools to make sound financial decisions throughout their lives. The FINRA Foundation’s work ultimately helps its parent, FINRA, achieve its mission of protecting investors and promoting market integrity.

“The FINRA Foundation’s own research shows that the investor population is expanding and diversifying, and new investors are entering the market in new ways. I am grateful that FINRA President and CEO Robert Cook has asked me to step into this role of FINRA Foundation Chair at a time when investor education and research have never been more critical,” said Sokobin.