New Liquidity Program For EURO STOXX 50 Index Options Off To A Flying Start

Strahinja Trenkic

How has the launch of the new OESX LP scheme progressed so far ?

The rollout has gone very well. We spent two months testing prior before fully implementing the scheme on 1 July 2025, giving us and the LPs the chance to test systems and deploy the functionality. The response from the LPs has been outstanding. First and foremost, I want to thank all our partners involved in this scheme. It has been demanding period of testing and investing in systems to meet the new performance standards. Everyone at Eurex sincerely appreciates the proactive and constructive approach taken by our counterparts. Their engagement is a clear testament to the importance and quality of what this new program offers, as well as a genuine commitment to the ongoing success of our markets.