New Leadership Team Drives Major Year-On-Year Growth At INFINOX Capital Limited

Companies House filings show a 117% increase in pre-tax profits and 70% reduction in administration costs

New Leader ship Team includes: Jana Zdravecka - Joins as Executive Director - Former CEO of London Capital Group Daniel Skowronski - Joins as director and will work at an Executive Level Lee Holmes - Returns in an executive management role after a stint at Hantec Markets and Exinity

First set of results since new shareholders assumed management control

INFINOX Capital Limited (INFINOX), a globally recognized, multi-regulated brokerage firm, reported a 117% YOY increase in pre-tax profits, according to Companies House filings released today.

Founded in 2009 in a Pret a Manger in London, INFINOX has grown exponentially since inception by focusing on client relations and its core offering - MT4 and MT5. Both are part of INFINOX’s IXO Prime brand which offers liquidity and institutional services to brokers, money managers, professional clients and fintech companies. The business has significantly restructured the leadership and operations teams in the last 12 months, achieving a 70% reduction in administration costs.

The new leadership team has been appointed to steer the company towards its strategic growth ambitions, with the transition including the departure of Robert Berkeley and continued leadership of Jay Mawji as CEO. Jana Zdravecka has joined as Executive Director, Daniel Skowronski as Director and Lee Holmes has returned in an executive management role.

INFINOX’s Companies House filings reveal revenues of £3.6m, administrative expenses of £2.4m and overarching profits of £0.9m - a significant improvement on the £5.2m loss from twelve months prior. INFINOX’s net assets for the year ended 31st March 2024 have also risen to £2.4m from £1.4m the previous year.

This is the first set of results since the new shareholders assumed management control of the wider INFINOX group earlier this year. Since then, the shareholders have supported the group considerably, including a significant sponsorship deal with BWT Alpine F1 Team and Alpine Endurance Team. The impact of this support is underlined by group-wide Key Performance Indicators, including a 245% increase in actual revenue and 415% rise in net deposits.

With a successful year behind it, INFINOX plans to reinvest significantly in the business over the next 12 months, especially in its technology infrastructure to enhance client service capabilities.

Jay Mawji, the CEO of INFINOX Capital (INFINOX) said: “Our steadfast commitment to doing the simple things very well may seem boring to some – but we see it as vital to our recipe for success. The strong performance from our FCA business and impressive KPIs for the wider group indicate that our strategy is working and with the investment and resources from the new shareholders we are well positioned to achieve our ambitions”