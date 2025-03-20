New Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From Simply Solar

It is the sixth company to register an Initial Access Document on the growth markets of BME market so yar this year

The Market Coordination and Listing Committee considers that Simply Solar will meet the requirements for listing on BME Scaleup. It is the sixth company to register an Initial Market Access Document (DIAM) on this BME market.

The company's Board of Directors has taken a reference price of 4.30 euros per share as a reference for the start of trading, which represents a total value of the company of 4.758.853 million euros.

The company's Registered Advisor is Orbyn Capital Markets.

Simply Solar, as a subsidiary of Praxia Energy, is specifically dedicated to the engineering and manufacturing of photovoltaic canopies for parking areas, communication antennas, and energy communities. It is focused on innovation and simplicity, with the goal of making solar energy more affordable.

The Simply Solar Information Document is available on the BME Scaleup website, where you can find all the information about the company and its business.

The growth markets of BME (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growth allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleup is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.