New Initial Access Document On BME Scaleup From Iniciativas Faro 2024 SOCIMI

So far this year, fourteen companies have joined BME's growth markets

The Market and Listings Coordination Committee considers that Iniciativas Faro 2024 SOCIMI will meet the requirements for listing on BME Scaleup. The company has today filed its Initial Market Access Document (DIAM) with the market.

The company's Board of Directors has set a reference price of €1.83 per share for the start of trading, giving the company a total value of €9.8 million.

The company's Registered Advisor is Armabex Asesores Registrados (Armanext).

Iniciativas Faro 2024 SOCIMI focuses its activity on the acquisition and management of high-end residential properties in premium areas of Madrid, intended for displaced professionals, expatriates, and international postgraduate students who demand quality accommodation.

The Iniciativas Faro 2024 SOCIMI Information Document is available on the BME Scaleup websiteopens in a new tab, where you can find all the information about the company and its business.

The growth markets of BME (BME Growth and BME Scaleup) are aimed at small and medium-sized enterprises. In 2024, these markets welcomed 23 new companies and now have more than 150 companies listed for trading. BME Growth allows small-cap companies from all sectors, with a significant presence of technology companies, to finance their growth, with recurring access to capital increases and a broad base of national and international investors. For its part, BME Scaleup is especially oriented towards scaleups, although it is also open to other types of companies such as SMEs, REITs, or family businesses. This market adapts to the needs of these companies by relaxing the incorporation requirements while offering the necessary transparency to investors. Among the advantages of accessing capital markets for small and medium-sized enterprises are financing, reputation, visibility, a boost to inorganic growth, and greater ease in attracting and retaining talent.

With these growth markets, BME completes its service offering. BME has a market for every type of company, from the first approaches to capital markets with the formation of the Pre-Market Environment, to large companies listed on the Stock Exchange.