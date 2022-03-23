New, Improved CISI Wayfinder Find A Financial Planner Website Puts CFP Professionals In Control And Offers Superior Search Experience For UK Consumers

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment has relaunched its new and improved find a financial planner Wayfinder website www.financialplanning.org.uk
The resource listing allows consumers UK-wide to search for their nearest CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER (CFPTM) professional or Accredited Financial Planning FirmTM (AFPF).
Wayfinder www.financialplanning.org.uk now allows CFPTM professionals to log into the platform with their CISI account details and to update their Profile Manager details directly. All CFPTM professionals therefore now have full control over their public profile, which means it is simpler and easier for them to update their information.
This ensures that only active CFPTM professionals and AFPFs are shown on the Wayfinder website.
The aim of the website is to put consumers in charge of their finances by accessing holistic financial planning from a trusted, qualified CFPTM professional.
In addition to the key Find a Planner search function, the platform also examines:
- What is financial planning?
- What is the difference between financial planning and financial advice?
- What is a CFPTM professional?
- What is an AFPF?
- What can a financial planner give guidance on?
- The six stages of financial planning
- When should I make a financial plan?
The platform also offers consumers tips and tools on improving financial well-being, with resources on budgeting and financial health, saving, investing and family financial planning, home ownership, pensions and retirement planning.
The CFP™ certification can only be used by those who have fulfilled rigorous international standards of financial planning by achieving very specific qualifications and requirements. Every CFP™ professional must commit to high ethical standards, as well as adhere to the CISI’s Code of Conduct, before they can use the internationally recognised CFP™ certification. CFP™ professionals maintain their certification through CPD annually as part of the membership renewals process and every individual listed is automatically maintained by the CISI system, so only those who are current and active CFP™ professional or Accredited Financial Planning Firms™ are listed on Wayfinder.
Sally Plant, CISI Head of Financial Planning said: “We are delighted to be launching to the consumer market our improved Wayfinder www.financialplanning.org.uk resource. Financial Planning should be part of a healthy living plan, it is as essential as staying physically fit. This new platform will help us to protect and maintain the integrity of the CFPTM certification and provide a better user experience for consumers. It is important for consumers throughout the UK to know that they can access and trust a listing from ourselves, as the not-for-profit, professional body for CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNERTM professionals in the UK. Our CFPTM professionals are committed to maintaining accurate information on their profiles and we always encourage consumers to do their own research before committing to a financial planner. “