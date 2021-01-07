New Head of Human Resources at SIX

Hannah Zaunmüller will take over as Head of Human Resources at SIX from 1 February 2021.
Hannah Zaunmüller will take over as Head of Human Resources at SIX from 1 February 2021. She has many years of management experience in the field of HR in various industries. She succeeds Susanne Berger, who has decided to become self-employed in the field of HR consulting.
With Hannah Zaunmüller, SIX was able to win a nationally and internationally experienced HR manager. After completing her university degree (Master of Economics) in the Netherlands and subsequent doctorate (Dr. rer. Pol.) at RWTH Aachen University in Germany, she started her career at Deutsche Post DHL in 2005. There she worked in the Inhouse Consulting department on various international projects and at the corporate headquarters as project manager for executive development.
In 2009 she moved to Switzerland for Swiss Post, where she worked in various HR management positions. There she was initially Head of HR Strategy and Governance, before becoming Head of Talent and then Head of Development. In 2017, Hannah Zaunmüller took on the role of Chief Human Resources Officer and Member of the Extended Group Executive Board at Ringier. As such, she was responsible for the entire HR of the Ringier Group with companies in 19 countries. She is a dual Swiss and German citizen.
Hannah Zaunmüller will take up her position at SIX on 1 February 2021 as Head Human Resources and member of the Extended Group Executive Board. She succeeds Susanne Berger, who has decided to set up her own HR consultancy business.
Jos Dijsselhof, CEO SIX: "I am extremely pleased that with Hannah Zaunmüller we have been able to win an experienced and dynamic HR leader for SIX who has broad national and international experience. She will make a significant contribution to positioning SIX as an attractive employer in an international environment. At the same time, I would like to thank Susanne Berger for her great commitment and wish her all the best for her professional and private future.”