New Eurex Derivatives Facilitate Exposure To The Chinese Equity Market

Eurex is further extending its footprint in Asia. The derivatives exchange has launched futures on the MSCI China Tech 100 Index, as well as futures and options on the MSCI Hong Kong Listed Large Cap and the MSCI China Hong Kong Listed Large Cap indexes. The derivatives arm of Deutsche Börse Group is thus responding to growing demand for investment and trading instruments in the Asia-Pacific region.
Futures on the MSCI China Tech 100 Index will allow investors to participate in China’s technology-driven growth. The index uses a thematic approach and covers Chinese stocks related to four broad technology themes including internet, mobility, automation, and robotics, as well as health. As such, it captures a range of tech-based companies across the investment universe independent of a company’s industry or sector classification.
George Harrington, Global Head of Derivatives and Fixed Income Indexes, MSCI: “MSCI is pleased to continue to build our strategic relationship with Eurex. The MSCI China Tech 100 Index will allow investors to focus on technological innovations and the broader value-chain in China.”
Further exposure to Large Caps listed in Hong Kong
In addition, futures and options on the MSCI Hong Kong Listed Large Cap Index and the MSCI China Hong Kong Listed Large Cap Index will allow investors to gain exposure to the biggest companies listed in Hong Kong.
The MSCI Hong Kong Listed Large Cap Index offers an alternative for the largest stocks listed in Hong Kong, whereas the MSCI China HK Listed Large Cap Index focuses purely on Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong.
Targeting investors in the APAC region
Alongside the three China-related indexes, Eurex is also offering further futures for investors in the APAC region: futures on MSCI World ex Australia are targeting large Australian asset managers, while futures on MSCI Emerging Markets Asia ex China offer a separate investment tool for emerging markets in Asia outside China, which is by far the largest single country in the broad Emerging Markets index.
Randolf Roth, Member of the Eurex Executive Board: “With this continuous strategic commitment to China and Asia-Pacific as a whole, we meet the strong demand from our customers worldwide who want to expand their financial exposure into this fast-growing region. As a global exchange, we can connect counterparties from around the world to facilitate their trades. This is also one of the reasons behind the success of our MSCI franchise.”
With a total of 37 futures and options, Eurex has the broadest range of MSCI derivatives for the Asia-Pacific region. At the end of April, total open interest in MSCI derivatives at Eurex stood at 2.7 million contracts. More than 1 million contracts were in indexes which are predominantly based on Asian stocks.