New ETFs On Warsaw Stock Exchange

Two new ETFs: the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 3x lev and the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 2x short are now available on the Warsaw Stock Exchange. The two new investment solutions have been delivered to the Polish market by BETA ETF. Dom Maklerski BOŚ is the market maker and offering coordinator.

Two new investment solutions from BETA ETF have been listed on the GPW Main Market today: the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 3x lev and the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 2x short. These active ETF segment solutions are primarily intended for active investors who closely follow the market.

GPW sees great potential in the ETF segment. August 2024 brought new records in the segment as the monthly turnover value reached an all-time high of PLN 167.0 million. On 5 August 2024, investors generated a record-high EOB turnover in ETFs at PLN 34 million. The most popular ETFs were those issued by BETA ETF for the WIG20short index (~PLN 10.3 million) and the WIG20lev index (PLN 6 million).

“ETFs have won the recognition of investors worldwide thanks to their simplicity and broad investment opportunities. We are pleased that the ETF offer on GPW is constantly growing. Our mission is to introduce products that meet the needs of investors, whether they prefer passive or active investment strategies, with or without leverage. The listing of ETFs in the Polish zloty brings a number of benefits, such as lower transaction costs, simpler access and easier tax treatment, which makes these instruments more attractive to Polish investors,” said Michał Kobza, Member of the GPW Management Board.

The new BETA ETFs are not suitable for investors who prefer the “buy-and-hold” passive strategy. Leveraged investments involve additional risks as both losses and gains are multiplied. Investors should be aware of these risks and ready to incur possible significant losses in the short term. It is also important that investors understand the consequences of holding a position in short ETFs where increases in the underlying index lead to losses on the ETF.

The turnover and the number of transactions in Beta ETFs year to date has been more than 40% higher than in the same period of 2023, and BETA ETFs have raised PLN 60 million in new assets in this period.

“Our two new, quite unique leveraged and short investment solutions, the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 3x lev and the BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 2x short, fill the market niche between traditional equities and the far more leveraged futures, CFDs, and structured certificates. These ETFs rely on synthetic replication using futures contracts on the Nasdaq-100. They also employ a strategy to hedge the foreign exchange risk arising from investing in the US market. The recent popularity of the BETA ETF WIG20lev and BETA ETF WIG20short has proved that investors are looking for solutions that would allow them to earn above-average returns in the short term while accepting higher investment risk. We are pleased that the products we offer are increasingly finding their way into investors’ portfolios and are being covered by brokerage firms’ research,” said Kazimierz Szpak, President of BETA Securities Poland (BETA ETF).

“Today's new listing of two new ETFs in the BETA ETF product range marks a significant step in the development of our investment offering. Since the launch of our partnership with Beta Securities Poland, which enabled the listing of the first BETA ETF WIG20TR on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in January 2019, we have been consistently expanding our offering to include passively managed and actively managed funds. By launching innovative products such as the active ETFs BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 3x lev and BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 2x short, we support the development of the capital market with tools which lay the foundation for modern investing and enable investors to react dynamically to changing market conditions,” said Marek Arent, Member of the Management Board of AgioFunds TFI (BETA ETF).

The existing BETA ETF offering expands the range of investment options to 11 products. BETA ETF is a brand of investment funds created in cooperation between BETA Securities Poland and AgioFunds TFI. Dom Maklerski BOŚ is the market maker and offering coordinator.

“Today’s new listing of the two ETFs attests to the continued development of the Beta ETF product range, which will now exceed ten ETFs. The new BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 3x lev and BETA ETF Nasdaq-100 2x short will expand the range of available foreign market index funds to include a fund that allows investors to earn a return when the index is falling and a fund that offers the possibility of investing with leverage. Both ETFs are aimed at active investors seeking high returns who accept increased risk. The ETFs can be an interesting alternative to OTC CFDs and investment certificates. We congratulate BETA Securities Poland on these new listings and appreciate the strategic cooperation in the creation of ETFs which are increasingly popular among investors. On this occasion, DM BOŚ has prepared an offer of attractive fees for clients and will be happy to work with them,” said Radosław Olszewski, President of Dom Maklerski BOŚ.

ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) are designed to track (replicate) a stock market index. ETFs offer the possibility of constant (daily) creation and redemption of investment certificates. Portfolio closed-end investment fund certificates, i.e. ETF units within the meaning of the Exchange Rules, are listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange in the same way as shares, they can be freely bought and sold, and their liquidity is supported by a market maker (brokerage firm).

The Warsaw Stock Exchange Group (GPW Group) operates trading platforms for shares, Treasury and corporate bonds, derivatives, electricity and gas, and provides indices and benchmarks including WIBOR and WIBID. The index agent FTSE Russell classifies the Polish capital market as a Developed Market since 2018. The markets operated by the GPW Group are the biggest in Central and Eastern Europe. For more information, visit www.gpw.pl