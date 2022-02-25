New Document From Vytrus Biotech About Its Listing On BME Growth

- It will become the second company to join this BME market in 2022
- The Catalan biotech company will start trading with an initial valuation of 12.2 million euros
The Coordination and Admissions Committee of BME Growth has submitted to the Board of Directors a favourable report on VYTRUS BIOTECHfollowing a thorough review of all the information presented by the company.
The company's Board of Directors has taken a price of 1.72 euros per share as the reference for the start of trading, giving the company a total valuation of 12.2 million euros. This price coincides with that agreed in the latest corporate transactions carried out by the company just before its coming to market.
The company’s Registered Adviser and Liquidity Provider is GVC Gaesco Valores.
VYTRUS BIOTECH bases its activity on plant stem cell culture technology for the development, production and commercialisation of high added value active ingredients in the cosmetic sector. The company’s staff is made up of near 30 people in its facilities in Terrassa (Barcelona) and it is present in Europe, USA, LATAM and Asia through its international network of distributors.
The Informative Document on VYTRUS BIOTECH can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.