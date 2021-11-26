New Document From Solarprofit About Its Listing On BME Growth - It will be the 15th company to list on BME Growth This Year

SOLARPROFIT will carry out a capital increase and, additionally and simultaneously, a public share offering in the next few days. Once both are completed, it will publish an appendix to the Information Document with the results of both. The company's Board of Directors will take the subscription price in the capital increase as the reference price for the start trading.
The company will be the fifteenth to list on BME Growth this year.
SOLARPROFIT, whose company name is PROFITHOL, is a newly created holding company made up of seven subsidiaries that offer a comprehensive service for the promotion, design, setting-up and maintenance of solar photovoltaic installations. In addition, it offers an after-sales service, its own financing facility and acts as a prescriber both in the financing and marketing of electricity and gas.
The Registered Adviser and Liquidity Provider of the company is GVC Gaesco Valores.
The Market’s Coordination and Admission Committee believes the company will meet the criteria for inclusion in the BME Growth trading segment of BME MTF.
The Informative Document on SOLARPROFIT can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.