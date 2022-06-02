New Document From Labiana Health About Its Listing On BME Growth

It will become the fifth company to join this BME market in 2022

LABIANA HEALTH will carry out a rights issue which could be supplemented with a public share offering in the coming days, subject to demand. Once completed, it will publish an addendum to the Information Document with the result. The company's Board of Directors will take the subscription price in the capital increase as the reference price for the start of trading.

The Market’s Coordination and Admission Committee believes the company will meet the criteria for inclusion in the BME Growth trading segment of BME MTF Equity.

The company, which will become the fifth to join BME Growth so far this year, will have Norgestión as its Registered Adviser and GVC Gaesco as its Liquidity Provider.

LABIANA HEALTH is the parent company of a Spanish pharmaceutical group dedicated to the development, manufacture and marketing of medicines in the areas of animal health and human health.

The Informative Document on LABIANA HEALTH can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.