New Document From IBI LION About Its Listing On BME Growth

It will become the first REIT and the fifth company to join this BME market in 2022

The Market’s Coordination and Admission Committee believes that IBI LION SOCIMI will meet the requirements for its listing on BME MTF Equity’s BME Growth trading segment

The company's Registered Advisor is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider. The company's trading code will be "YIBI".

IBI LION SOCIMI isthe first REIT and the fifth company to join this BME market so far this year. It invests in high quality logistics, retail and office real estate, located in Spain's major cities, that generates sustainable income and at the same time long-term profitability. IBI LION's investment strategy specifically focuses on seeking investment opportunities in core and core plus assets offering triple net or double net leases.

The Informative Document on IBI LIONcan be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.