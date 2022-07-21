New Document From IBERVALLES SOCIMI About Its Listing On BME Growth

It is the ninth company and the third REIT to register an IPO filing with this market in 2022

The Market’s Coordination and Admission Committee believes that IBERVALLES SOCIMI will meet the requirements for its listing on BME MTF Equity’s BME Growth trading segment. It is the ninth company and the third REIT to register an IPO filing with this market in 2022.

The company's Registered Advisor is Renta 4 Corporate, while Renta 4 Banco will act as Liquidity Provider. The company's trading code will be “YIBV”.

IBERVALLES SOCIMIis a company concerned with the purchase assets in the office sector, located in Spain and Portugal.

The Informative Document on IBERVALLES can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.