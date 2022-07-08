New Document From AXON PARTNERS GROUP About Its Listing On BME Growth

It is the eighth company to register an IPO filing with this BME Market in 2022

AXON PARTNERS GROUP will carry out a capital increase of up to 15 million euros. Once completed, it will publish an annex to the Information Document with the outcome. The company’s Board of Directors will take the subscription price of the capital increase as the reference price for the start of trading.

The Market’s Coordination and Admission Committee believes that AXON PARTNERS GROUP will meet the requirements for its listing on BME MTF Equity’s BME Growth trading segment

The company's Registered Advisor is Impulsa Capital, while GVC Gaesco Valores will act as Liquidity Provider.

AXON PARTNERS GROUP is a global investment, alternative asset management and consulting firm with experience in more than 70 countries. The Group operates two complementary business lines: consulting and investment.

The Informative Document on AXON PARTNERS can be found on BME Growth’s website (https://www.bmegrowth.es/ing/Home.aspx) and contains all the relevant information on the company and its business.