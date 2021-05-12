New Director Joins ISDA Board

ISDA has today announced the appointment of a new director and the election of eight others at its virtual Annual General Meeting.
The new director is:
- Hideki Ushida, Managing Director, Global Markets Compliance Office, MUFG Bank, Ltd.
The eight directors elected for a continuing term are:
- Gesa Benda, EMEA Head of CCM and Global Head of Product Strategy – Clearance and Collateral Management (CCM), BNY Mellon
- Sian Hurrell, Head of Global Sales and Relationship Management & Head of FICC Europe
- Dixit Joshi, Group Treasurer, Deutsche Bank AG
- Michael Leonard, VP, Refining & Products Trading Europe & Africa, BP Trading & Shipping
- Eric Litvack, Managing Director, Group Director of Public Affairs, Société Générale
- Andrew Ng, Group Executive, Head of Treasury and Markets, DBS Bank
- Duncan Rodgers, Managing Director, Head of ALM Strategy, UBS AG
- Tom Wipf, Vice Chairman of Institutional Securities, Morgan Stanley
Five directors were also re-appointed:
- Thijs Aaten, Chief Finance and Risk Officer, APG Asset Management Asia
- Darcy Bradbury, Managing Director, E. Shaw & Co., L.P.
- Jack Hattem, Managing Director, Global Fixed Income, BlackRock
- Erik Tim Mueller, Chief Executive Officer, Eurex Clearing AG
- Emmanuel Vercoustre, Deputy CEO & CFO, AXA Bank Europe
“I would like to welcome Ushida-san to the ISDA Board. He has vast experience in Japanese derivatives and other markets, and so I’m sure he will bring valuable insight to our discussions. I would also like to thank the other elected directors for continuing to serve on the Board and contributing to ISDA’s core mission of ensuring safe and efficient derivatives markets,” said Eric Litvack, ISDA Chairman.
The directors continuing on the Board are:
- Marc Badrichani, Head of Global Sales & Research, P. Morgan
- Biswarup Chatterjee, Managing Director, Head of Innovation, Global Markets, Citigroup
- Christine Cremel, Managing Director, Head of Onboarding, Transaction Management & Clearing, Credit Agricole CIB
- Tina Hasenpusch, Managing Director, Global Head of Clearing House Operations, CME Group
- Amy Hong, Head of Market Structure and Strategic Partnerships, Global Markets Division, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
- Jeroen Krens, Managing Director, Credit, Rates & Emerging Markets, HSBC Bank Plc.
- Daniel Maguire, Group Head, Post Trade, LSEG and CEO, LCH Group
- Taihei Okabe, Managing Director, Head of Derivatives Trading, Mizuho Securities Co., Ltd.
- Scott O’Malia, Chief Executive Officer, ISDA
- Emmanuel Ramambason, Financial Markets Global Head for Portfolio Risk Management, Standard Chartered Bank
- Marc Seidner, Managing Director, Chief Investment Officer, PIMCO
- Michael Stanley, Co-head of Global Rates & Counterparty Portfolio Management, Bank of America
- Nat Tyce, Managing Director, Head of Macro Trading for Europe, the Middle East and Asia Pacific, Barclays
- Axel van Nederveen, Managing Director, Treasurer, European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD)
- Jacques Vigner, Chief Strategic Oversight Officer for Global Markets, BNP Paribas
Biography of the new director:
Hideki Ushida has been Managing Director, Global Markets Compliance Office, MUFG Bank, Ltd. since 2017. Mr. Ushida joined Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ, Ltd. (a forerunner of MUFG Bank) in 1998, and has held a number of senior roles at the firm, including Director with responsibility for managing the bank’s government bond and mortgage-backed securities portfolio. He was also in charge of the integration with Thailand’s Bank of Ayudhya after MUFG Bank became the major shareholder in 2013. Mr. Ushida graduated from Kyoto University in 1998.