New Corastone Platform Launches With Leading Institutions, Simplifying And Scaling Private Market Investing

Corastone, the hyperscaler for private market investing, today announced that its platform is now live with Apollo, Morgan Stanley and a leading transfer agent supporting the process with integrated services, with Franklin Templeton and KKR set to follow.

As exposure to private markets becomes increasingly popular, broader participation will be achieved by continuing to streamline processes and lowering costs. Corastone’s digitally native and efficient infrastructure connects all participants in the investment lifecycle with end-to-end automation, real-time data and unparalleled speed and scalability. Through partnerships with leading institutions, Corastone is transforming the client experience for alternatives by condensing manual workflows.

Built on permissioned blockchain technology, Corastone serves as the new fabric of the private markets, delivering smoother counterparty access and institutional-quality security and accuracy. By concentrating exclusively on digital infrastructure, Corastone provides technology that is neutral and conflict-free, ensuring its platform operates in full alignment with the interests of every participant.

Unlike legacy solutions that require multiple systems and point-to-point integrations, Corastone connects general partners (GPs), wealth managers and fund administrators on a single shared platform. With subscriptions already live on the platform, Corastone’s technology streamlines onboarding and automates transaction workflows, enabling asset managers to innovate faster, wealth managers to expand client access, and fund administrators to achieve greater operational scale. Capabilities for handling capital calls, valuation updates, redemptions and transfers will follow. With all participants working from a common data and transaction layer, the platform also reduces operational risk and supports the development of new private market investment products and distribution models.

“We are thrilled to see the Corastone platform live with such a distinguished group of industry leaders,” said Rashad Kurbanov, Co-Founder & CEO at Corastone. “This milestone validates our vision for how private markets should operate: faster, more transparent and ready to scale. We look forward to powering innovation and efficiency for all market participants.”

Client Quotes:

Franklin Templeton – “As private markets solutions continue their trajectory toward mainstream adoption, it is imperative that our industry evolves to deliver a more streamlined, efficient, and client-centric experience. Advancing automation, standardization, and operational efficiency will be essential to this transformation. We believe Corastone’s technology will be a key driver of this progress, and we are excited to partner with them to reduce friction across the private markets ecosystem and to deliver improved outcomes for private markets investors.” – George Stephan, Global Chief Operating Officer – Private Markets Wealth Management

For additional information, see “Alternatives at Hyperscale: A Practical Guide to Closing the Infrastructure Gaps in Private Markets,” HERE.