New Commercial Director Joins ZEDRA’s Fund Solutions Team

Mark McKeary’s focus will be on expanding the funds services business from its London location

The appointment follows ZEDRA’s rapid growth in the funds sector, with operations in key jurisdictions catering to a global clientele

ZEDRA, the fast-growing global specialist in Fund Solutions as well as Corporate, Global Expansion, Active Wealth, Pensions and Incentives services, today announces the appointment of Mark McKeary as Commercial Director to support its global Fund Solutions team. He will be reporting to Wim Ritz, Global Head of Funds.

Mark’s appointment will strengthen ZEDRA’s funds services business, working within its London location to identify new business opportunities and build lasting relationships with seasoned and emerging fund managers and their advisers. Mark will be working closely with ZEDRA’s wider fund solutions team to advise fund managers who are looking to establish new investment funds, outsource fund administration or change fund administrators. In particular, Mark will help guide fund managers on the best jurisdiction for their fund, in accordance with their specific needs.

ZEDRA’s Fund Solutions team of nearly 100 experts is spread across locations including Luxembourg, the Channel Islands, Cayman Islands, Singapore, Curaçao, the US, and now the UK. The team provides the full range of fund administration services for both open and closed-ended funds to global clients.

Prior to joining ZEDRA, Mark held senior positions including the role of Commercial Director with several leading fund administration players.

Wim Ritz, Global Head of Funds at ZEDRA, said: “Having Mark on our team will further elevate ZEDRA’s name and reach in the European market. With over 15 years’ experience, Mark has extensive knowledge of the funds sector’s intricacies, and his proven track record is impressive.

“London was the obvious choice in terms of location for us to grow our funds team. Not only is the city the second major financial centre in the world, but it is also the largest European hub for fund managers. Having a physical presence in London is paramount to building a strong network and catering to managers worldwide who look to London for their fund services needs.

Having our funds business represented in London will also complement our other offerings already being serviced from the capital, including global expansion, active wealth and pensions services.

“In recent years, ZEDRA has been acquiring firms operating across our various areas of expertise, including funds, active wealth, global expansion and pensions. These acquisitions have enabled us to quickly and significantly increase our capabilities and grow our geographical footprint. The addition of Mark to the funds team will help reinforce the other aspect which has been integral to our success - our organic growth - thanks to the relationships he will be building with some of the key players in the industry.

“We’re delighted to welcome Mark and have him join us on ZEDRA’s exciting journey.”

Mark McKeary, Funds Commercial Director at ZEDRA, commented: “ZEDRA has built a truly robust and vibrant business, supported by talented individuals who share the firm’s values and passion to provide the best possible service. I am thrilled to join ZEDRA, especially at such an exciting time in the funds market.

“The funds sector has been performing strongly over the past few years, barre to the pandemic of course, and is on track to continue to do so given the boom in private markets and the massive inflow of private capital.

I’m really looking forward to putting my expertise to good use and help drive ZEDRA’s continued and future success.

Having established a strong reputation in Europe and Singapore, ZEDRA’s recent expansion into the US and LATAM market reaffirmed its commitment to becoming an international leader in the funds services industry, with London being a key-originator for alternative funds.”