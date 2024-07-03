New CISI Isle Of Man Branch President Announcement - Jamie Lang, Chartered FCSI Announced As President Of The Isle Of Man Branch Committee

The Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment has appointed Jamie Lang, Chartered FCSI, as the Isle of Man branch committee president. He takes over from Katie Errock ACSI who has been the president since 2022.

Jamie is an investment manager at Canaccord Genuity Wealth. He has worked in the Island’s financial services sector for over 18 years and has experience in retail, private banking and wealth management. In 2020, he was recognised in the Citywealth ‘Future Leaders Top 100’ awards and, two years later, named in the Citywealth ‘Top Recommended 40 Under 40’ list.

Upon his appointment, Jamie said: “As I step into this role, I am filled with honour and gratitude, as well as excitement about the future.

First and foremost, I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to my predecessor, Katie Errock, whose tenure as president has been marked by dedication, vision, and tireless hard work.

“The CISI Isle of Man committee has always been a beacon of professionalism, integrity, and excellence in our industry. I am eager to continue this legacy and work collaboratively with industry leaders, educational institutions, and regulatory bodies to ensure that our members are not only well-equipped to meet the demands of today’s financial landscape but also prepared to lead the innovations of tomorrow. Our collaborative efforts will help us to continue promoting the work of the CISI and advocating for the highest standards of professionalism.

“I am particularly looking forward to engaging with companies and businesses across the Isle of Man. By fostering these relationships, we can create more opportunities for professional development, knowledge sharing, and networking. Together, we can enhance the reputation and impact of the CISI on our island.”

CISI CEO Tracy Vegro OBE said: “The outgoing president, Katie Errock, leaves the Isle of Man branch in great shape and I want to record our thanks and appreciation to her. Jamie is ideally placed to follow in Katie’s stead as President. His passion and clear commitment to professionalism is exemplary and reflects perfectly the Isle of Man branch committee’s mission. We are delighted to have him take over as President to lead the branch to ever-greater heights.”