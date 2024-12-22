New Board Re-Appoints CEO Of Tehran Securities Exchange

Mahmoud Goudarzi was appointed as the CEO and spokesperson of Tehran Securities Exchange for the third consecutive term.

In the first meeting of the Tehran Securities Exchange (TSE)’s new Board of Directors held on 21 December 2024, Dr. Mahmoud Goudarzi was appointed as the CEO and spokesperson of the company for the third consecutive term.

Also, the members of TSE’s new Board of Directors were introduced and Mr. Mohamadhosein Sadraei and Mr. Asgar Noorbakhsh were respectively appointed as the chairman and the vice-chairman of TSE’s Board of Directors.