New Amsterdam Invest N.V. Lists On Euronext Amsterdam Through de-SPAC

Listed through a business combination transaction with Somerset Park B.V.

Amsterdam – 5 June 2023 – Euronext today congratulates New Amsterdam Invest N.V. (“NAI”) on its listing on Euronext Amsterdam (ticker code: NAI) through a de-SPAC.

The listing of NAI is the result of the business combination transaction with Somerset Park B.V. (''Somerset Park'') and the Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) New Amsterdam Invest, that was welcomed to Euronext Amsterdam on 6 July 2021.

The main objectives of NAI will be running operational and commercial activities including the owning, (re-) developing, acquiring, divesting, maintaining, letting out and/or otherwise operating commercial real estate, all in the broadest possible meaning. The company will focus on optimizing the tenant line up, creating long term lease commitments with tenants, ideally based on FRI (full repair and insurance), as well diversifying in geography and segment. In total NAI will contribute circa €48 million in cash to the new business combination, while circa €22 million is obtained via debt financing.

Aren van Dam, CEO of New Amsterdam Invest N.V., said: “The full support of our shareholders for our business combination provides a unique start for our business combination and encourages us to pursue our business objectives. It provides NAI with an important strategic opportunity and enables our shareholders to be part of an international operating company in the commercial real estate industry with a diversified portfolio in the UK and in the USA with the potential for further investments.”