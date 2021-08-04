Neo & Partners Global Named Best Capital Markets FinTech Company - Asia In Wealth & Finance International’s 2021 FinTech Awards

Neo & Partners Global, a certified FinTech Company by Singapore FinTech Association and recognized by the Monetary Authority of Singapore serving the Capital Markets sector buy-side community of commodity trading advisors, family offices, fund management companies and proprietary trading firms, has been named the Best Capital Markets FinTech Company - Asia in the 2021 FinTech Awards by Wealth & Finance International.
The award recognizes Neo & Partners Global’s efforts to inspire and empower every trader anywhere in the world through the sophistication and innovation of its Trading Atrium; ultimately, to fulfill Neo & Partners Global’s vision of being the change leader to help realize Singapore as an international financial trading hub for Asia. The end result: Neo & Partners Global's clients can operate more profitably, continually adapt better to a fast-changing environment and grow sustainably with its coined award-winning 360° innovative Trading Atrium ecosystem methodology.
Now in its fourth year, the 2021 FinTech Awards honor the companies that have delivered game-changing financial innovations in the last 12 months. Winners are chosen based on a combination of votes gathered from the publication’s respected network of industry partners and rigorous in-house research. Wealth & Finance International assesses each nominee’s performance over the past year, their commitment to ongoing innovation, as well as the competitive landscape to ensure the most deserving candidate is selected.
The recognition by Wealth & Finance International is the latest in a series of industry accolades Neo & Partners Global has received. In 2020, Neo & Partners Global received the WatersTechnology Asia Awards 2020 for Best Infrastructure Provider alongside one other Singapore-based luminary as DBS Bank. As a leading financial market technology information provider since 1983, WatersTechnology reserves its coveted Asia Awards for the vendor categories that recognize excellence in the deployment and management of financial information and technology within Asia's capital market community.
“As a Singapore homegrown SME serving the capital markets sector community, I am honored that Neo & Partners Global was selected as the Best Capital Markets FinTech Company – Asia by Wealth & Finance International,'' said Eric Neo Say Wei, Chairman and founder of Neo & Partners Global. “Everything we do in FinTech must always have a larger purpose and our team is passionate about the continuing developments in the Capital Markets FinTech, its uniquely resilient and vibrant ecosystem journey of innovation, inclusion and inspiration while promoting industry standards. This recognition is a testament to their hard work and dedication.”