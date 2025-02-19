Natural Resources And Innovation Companies Central To Global Economic Interests, The Annual TSX Venture 50™ Ranking Shows - TSX Venture Exchange Releases The 2025 TSX Venture 50, Canada's Top-Performing Growth Stage Public Companies

Canada's natural resources and technology-driven businesses continue to shape the country's economy. Today, TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) announced the 2025 TSX Venture 50™, spotlighting how mining and innovation companies are advancing Canada's long-term economic agenda and global competitiveness.

"The performance of the TSX Venture 50 underscores the strategic importance of Canadian natural resources and high-growth innovation," said Tim Babcock, President, TSX Venture Exchange. "With heightened demand for critical minerals, energy security and transition, and advanced manufacturing, this year's TSX Venture 50 showcases how TSXV is empowering Canadian businesses to raise capital, scale operations, and contribute to a secure and prosperous future for Canada."

The TSX Venture 50, a ranking of the 50 top-performing early- and growth-stage companies, assesses each issuer's performance in 2024 across three key indicators—market capitalization growth, share price appreciation, and Canadian consolidated trading value. Collectively, the 2025 TSX Venture 50 companies represent a combined market capitalization of $21.7 billion as at December 31, 2024, a surge of over $16 billion (up 289%) in just one year. During that same period, these companies delivered an average share price appreciation of 207%, far outpacing the 121% growth seen in 2023 and 73% in 2022.

Top Performer: Kraken Robotics Inc.

Securing the overall top spot on the 2025 TSX Venture 50 is Kraken Robotics Inc. (TSXV:PNG), a marine technology pioneer headquartered in Newfoundland. Kraken's market capitalization soared by 437% last year—adding more than $587 million—as it accelerated key growth strategies and expanded globally. This is Kraken's fourth appearance on the TSX Venture 50 since listing on TSXV in 2015 with an initial valuation of $10.6 million.

Mining sector continues to shine

A defining theme in the 2025 ranking is the dominance of mining companies, which account for 31 out of the 50 top performers. Many are focused on critical minerals (nickel, copper, and uranium) and precious metals (gold and silver)—resources crucial to long-term energy security, advanced manufacturing, and industrial technologies. Collectively, these mining companies have increased their market capitalization to $8.1 billion, marking a 174% increase last year, driven by strong financing activity and trading volumes. More than 80% of these issuers raised capital on TSXV in 2024 to help realize their growth objectives and meet a rising global demand for essential resources.

Among these leaders is Artemis Gold Inc. (TSXV:ARTG), a gold development company with a wholly owned project in central British Columbia. Artemis recorded the highest consolidated value traded of any TSX Venture 50 issuer in 2024, with $1.3 billion worth of shares traded.

Innovation sectors gain momentum

Beyond mining, the second-largest cohort includes technology (5), clean technology & renewable energy (4), and life sciences (3) companies. These high-growth innovation businesses posted some of the most impressive share price and market cap gains on TSXV in 2024. Clean technology & renewable energy and technology issuers on the list saw the highest average share price growth last year—400% and 345%, respectively—highlighting continued investor interest in public companies driving energy transition and scaling in-demand technologies.

Among the standouts is SPARQ Systems Inc. (TSXV:SPRQ), a Kingston, ON-based provider of advanced power electronics for the renewable energy sector, which recorded the highest increases in share price (944%) and market capitalization (1,379%) of any company on this year's list.

Other highlights from the 2025 TSX Venture 50:

Homegrown champions: 46 of the 50 ranked companies are headquartered in Canada, with the largest concentration in British Columbia (23), Ontario (15), and Alberta (5). This speaks to the importance of early- and growth-stage firms on TSXV in fueling economic growth, innovation, and job creation in their communities.

Almost half (46%) of this year's TSX Venture 50 companies are headquartered in British Columbia, with 20 of 23 operating in the mining sector. This underscores the province's global leadership in resource exploration and development.

Almost half (46%) of this year's TSX Venture 50 companies are headquartered in British Columbia, with 20 of 23 operating in the mining sector. This underscores the province's global leadership in resource exploration and development. Global footprint: At least 40 of the companies on this year's list operate outside Canada—across Europe, South America, Africa, and beyond—highlighting the global impact of investing in TSXV-listed companies.

To see the full 2025 TSX Venture 50 ranking and learn more about the ranking methodology, visit tsx.com/venture50.

The 2025 TSX Venture 50 ranking:

Rank Company Ticker 1 Kraken Robotics Inc. PNG 2 Zedcor Inc. ZDC 3 Sintana Energy Inc. SEI 4 Power Nickel Inc. PNPN 5 Montage Gold Corp. MAU 6 Founders Metals Inc. FDR 7 Simply Better Brands Corp. SBBC 8 NTG Clarity Networks Inc. NCI 9 Q2 Metals Corp. QTWO 10 Artemis Gold Inc. ARTG 11 Neptune Digital Assets Corp. NDA 12 American Eagle Gold Corp. AE 13 ATEX Resources Inc. ATX 14 Simply Solventless Concentrates Ltd. HASH 15 Awale Resources Limited ARIC 16 Magna Mining Inc. NICU 17 Lumine Group Inc. LMN 18 SPARQ Systems Inc. SPRQ 19 Koryx Copper Inc. KRY 20 Pulsar Helium Inc. PLSR 21 High Tide Inc. HITI 22 First Nordic Metals Corp. FNM 23 California Nanotechnologies Corp. CNO 24 Luca Mining Corp. LUCA 25 Heliostar Metals Ltd. HSTR 26 Bedford Metals Corp. BFM 27 District Metals Corp. DMX 28 Canalaska Uranium Ltd. CVV 29 Biorem Inc. BRM 29 Falco Resources Ltd. FPC 29 Libero Copper & Gold Corporation LBC 32 Aftermath Silver Ltd. AAG 33 Orogen Royalties Inc. OGN 34 Emerita Resources Corp. EMO 34 Homerun Resources Inc. HMR 36 Lavras Gold Corp. LGC 36 Rio2 Limited RIO 38 Midnight Sun Mining Corp. MMA 39 Hannan Metals Ltd. HAN 39 Tornado Infrastructure Equipment Ltd. TGH 41 Andean Precious Metals Corp. APM 41 Bear Creek Mining Corporation BCM 43 Covalon Technologies Ltd. COV 44 American Creek Resources Ltd. AMK 45 Newcore Gold Ltd. NCAU 46 Hydreight Technologies Inc. NURS 47 Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. ROOF 48 LQWD Technologies Corp. LQWD 49 NurExone Biologic Inc. NRX 50 AbraSilver Resource Corp. ABRA

Source: TSX/TSXV Market Intelligence Group.