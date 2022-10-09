National Bank Of Kuwait Bronze Sponsor Of Bahrain Bourse’s 5th Edition Of The “Smart Investor” Program

Bahrain Bourse, a self-regulated multi-asset marketplace, announces National Bank of Kuwait (NBK), as a Bronze Sponsor for the 5th Edition of the “Smart Investor” Program. The Smart Investor Program is a national awareness program organized in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain, aimed at promoting financial and investment literacy among elementary school students in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Commenting on this occasion, Chief Operating Officer Mrs. Narjes Jamal said, “It is with great pleasure that we welcome NBK as an official Bronze Sponsor of the Smart Investor Program in its 5th Edition. We are delighted to be able to collaborate with various banks and financial institutions to enhance the financial and investment literacy among Bahrain’s students. Such support will definitely contribute to the development of the next generation of financially savvy Bahraini leaders.”

Commenting on this sponsorship, Mr. Mahmood Al-Aali, Deputy General Manager of National Bank of Kuwait - Bahrain: “We are very proud of our participation in sponsoring the fifth edition of the "Smart Investor" program, through our bronze sponsorship of this important program. This sponsorship comes within the framework of the National Bank of Kuwait's commitment to support initiatives that will spread the cultures of sound financial transactions among primary school students in the Kingdom of Bahrain.”

The Smart Investor program, launched in 2018, is a national awareness program in collaboration with INJAZ Bahrain targeting grade school students. The initiative aims to provide young students with basic financial concepts including money management, savings, and smart financial planning through interactive edutainment activities to empower them to make sound financial decisions. The program consists of seven themed sessions designed to equip students with the following concepts: Thinking, Specifying, Planning, Execution, Saving, Progression, and Evaluation.

Upon completing the program, students will be able to identify several financial payment methods, such as debit and credit cards, cash, and cheques, as well as recognize the value of saving and develop knowledge on basic financial planning concepts.

It is worth mentioning that the Smart Investor Program has been running for 4 consecutive academic years. In its 4th edition, the program introduced the Smart Investor National Challenge to increase program participation amongst students in both public and private schools. The competition successfully stimulated participation and a competitive spirit, as well as inspired students to effectively apply their program learnings.