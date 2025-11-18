Natasha Cazenave’s Mandate As ESMA Executive Director Renewed

Verena Ross, Chair of ESMA, stated:

“I would like to congratulate Natasha on the renewal of her mandate. This decision reflects the strong leadership, vision, and dedication she has consistently demonstrated since the beginning of her term. I look forward to our continued collaboration in taking ESMA forward."

Natasha Cazenave stated:

"I am honoured by the continued trust from ESMA’s Board of Supervisors and our Chair Verena Ross. It is a privilege to lead this organisation, and I look forward to building on the solid foundations we have created, together with a strong management team and highly skilled staff.

There is still much to accomplish, and I am confident that we will collectively rise to the occasion to meet the high expectations in the years ahead."

The decision to renew the mandate of Ms Cazenave took place during the meeting of the Board of Supervisors on 7 October 2025 and was based on the evaluation of her work during her first term of office, as well as her contribution to the Authority’s future opportunities and challenges. Following the renewal of her mandate, Ms Cazenave had the pleasure of presenting her vision for ESMA’s next five years to the ECON committee of the European Parliament, on 17 November 2025.