Nasdaq Welcomes J.P. Morgan SE As New Issuer Of Warrants And Certificates For The Nordic Markets

Nasdaq (NDAQ) today announces that J.P. Morgan SE has chosen to list its Warrants and Certificates on Nasdaq, targeting the Nordic markets.

Nasdaq Nordic has offered listing and trading in Warrants and Certificates since 1995 and is the market leader in all Nordic countries with 76 percent of all transactions being executed on Nasdaq’s platform.

“With over 40,000 listings and an average daily trading volume of 100 million euros and 51 000 transactions, Nasdaq Nordic continues to lead the market for Warrants and Certificates. Welcoming J.P. Morgan SE as a new issuer strengthens our position and expands opportunities for investors across the Nordic region. Their global footprint aligns with our mission to modernize markets and deliver innovative solutions for investors” says Helena Wedin, Head of ETF & ETP, Nasdaq European Markets.

J.P. Morgan SE plans to list a broad range of exchange-traded products, through a partnership with Nordnet Markets. The products will be available through Nordnet’s platform to investors across Sweden, Finland, Denmark, and Norway with a product range that caters to all market views — across product types, underlying assets, long/short positions, and specific strike levels.

“We are thrilled to partner with J.P. Morgan as the new issuer for Nordnet Markets.Together we will continue to provide Nordnet's customers with a diverse range of exchange-traded products and market opportunities, giving them greater flexibility and choice for their portfolios. This partnership highlights our commitment to constantly evolving our platform, bringing best-in-class financial products and services to our users.” says Rasmus Järborg, Chief Product Officer & Deputy CEO, Nordnet.

“This partnership with Nordnet, a leading platform in the Nordic market, will enable us to leverage our market leading platform into the Nordic region by providing Nordnet’s clients with access to our ETPs across 4 countries.,” says Marcel Langer, Head of ETP Sales for Europe.