Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23 dxFeed_Innovative_468x60_Devexp.jpg dxFeed_Yr_MktDataPrev__468x60_D.jpg dxFeed_NexGen_468x60_DevExperts.jpg

Nasdaq To Hold Teach-In Regarding AxiomSL Revenue Recognition Change

Date 05/09/2024

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled a teach-in to discuss a change to the accounting treatment of the revenues associated with AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts. This change was previously referenced during Nasdaq’s second quarter earnings announcement and the financial impacts of the change are consistent with what was communicated at that time.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CFO,  Sarah Youngwood, and Nasdaq’s IRO,  Ato Garrett
   
WHAT: Teach-in on AxiomSL on-premises subscription revenue recognition accounting change
   
WHEN: Friday, September 6, 2024
  8:00 AM Eastern
   

Nasdaq’s CFO and Investor Relations team will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast and related materials through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release and additional materials for this announcement will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Friday, September 6, 2024, at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg