Nasdaq To Hold Teach-In Regarding AxiomSL Revenue Recognition Change

Nasdaq, Inc. (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled a teach-in to discuss a change to the accounting treatment of the revenues associated with AxiomSL on-premises subscription contracts. This change was previously referenced during Nasdaq’s second quarter earnings announcement and the financial impacts of the change are consistent with what was communicated at that time.

WHO: Nasdaq’s CFO, Sarah Youngwood , and Nasdaq’s IRO, Ato Garrett WHAT: Teach-in on AxiomSL on-premises subscription revenue recognition accounting change WHEN: Friday, September 6, 2024 8:00 AM Eastern

Nasdaq’s CFO and Investor Relations team will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast and related materials through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at: http://ir.nasdaq.com/.