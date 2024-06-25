Nasdaq To Hold Second Quarter 2024 Investor Conference Call

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its Second Quarter 2024 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team What: Review Nasdaq’s Second Quarter 2024 financial results When: Thursday, July 25, 2024

Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release for the Second Quarter 2024 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Thursday, July 25, 2024 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

About Nasdaq