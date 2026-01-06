Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence
Track all markets on TradingView

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Nasdaq To Hold Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Investor Conference Call

Date 06/01/2026

 Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) has scheduled its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results announcement.

Who: Nasdaq’s CEO, CFO, and additional members of its senior management team
   
What: Review Nasdaq’s fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results
   
When: Thursday, January 29, 2026
  Results Call: 8:00 AM Eastern
   

Senior management will be available for questions from the investment community following prepared remarks.

All participants can access the conference via webcast through the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/.

Note: The press release and results presentation for the fourth quarter and full year 2025 results will be posted on the Nasdaq Investor Relations website at http://ir.nasdaq.com/ on Thursday, January 29, 2026 at approximately 7:00 AM Eastern.

Confinity_sky1-min.gif BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg