Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Viva Wine Group AB To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Viva Wine Group AB (ticker name: VIVA) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market in 2021. Viva Wine Group is the 42nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and the 148th company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Viva Wine Group AB is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions.

"The move to Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market is an important milestone and a natural step for us as a company. I am proud that our organization and business model meet the Main Market’s high governance standards and the transfer of listing is a clear proof of that. By providing us with stronger opportunities for market visibility and increased liquidity, the listing will further support us in building Europe’s leading wine group," says Emil Sallnäs, CEO of Viva Wine Group.

"We are delighted to welcome Viva Wine Group to Nasdaq Stockholm’s Main Market and celebrate this significant milestone together. Viva Wine Group’s position as a major player in the European wine industry is a testament to their strong track record and entrepreneurial spirit. We look forward to supporting Viva Wine Group as it continues to grow and thrive within Nasdaq Stockholm’s dynamic capital market," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.



*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.