Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Vimian Group To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Vimian Group AB (ticker name: VIMIAN) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Vimian Group is a large cap company within the Health Care sector. It was listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in June 2021. Vimian Group is the 11th company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2025, and it is the 141st company to transfer from Nasdaq First North Growth Markets to Nasdaq Main Markets in the Nordics over the years.

Vimian is a global animal health company covering four essential and rapidly evolving areas: Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Veterinary Services and Diagnostics. The company brings pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses together to make the market’s most innovative offerings accessible to more animal health professionals and pet owners. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Vimian reaches over 17,000 veterinary clinics and laboratories and sells to over 80 markets.

"Today marks an important milestone for Vimian as we start trading on Nasdaq’s Main Market. Vimian has a history of delivering strong and profitable growth and is today a leader in select niches of the global animal health market. We continue to see significant potential ahead of us and are well equipped to accelerate value creation for our customers and shareholders around the world," says Patrik Eriksson, CEO of Vimian.

"We warmly welcome Vimian Group to the Main Market of Nasdaq Stockholm. This milestone marks a significant achievement for Vimian, showcasing their dedication to growth since their initial listing on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in June 2021. We are excited to support their continued success and provide them with increased visibility and access to global investors as a publicly listed company," says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.