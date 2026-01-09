Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Morrow Bank AB To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Morrow Bank AB (ticker: MORROW) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Morrow Bank is a Mid Cap company within the Financials sector. Morrow Bank is the second company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2026.

Morrow Bank is a Nordic consumer finance bank offering consumer loans, credit cards and deposit accounts to creditworthy individuals in Sweden, Finland and Norway. The Bank has a gross loan balance of more than SEK 15.5 billion and has delivered earnings growth of more than 30% year-on-year, reflecting a highly automated operating model and disciplined risk management.

“The listing reflects the transformation we have executed over the past three years. We have built a scalable platform delivering efficiency, solid credit performance and earnings growth above Nordic consumer finance peers. Redomiciling to Sweden reduces capital requirements and levels the playing field. Looking ahead, we target around 10% annualised organic loan growth and a return on target equity of approximately 20% by the end of 2028, up from 13% in Q3 2025. With increasing excess capital following the move to Sweden, we are positioned to pursue selective, accretive acquisitions, further strengthening growth and returns,” says Øyvind Oanes, CEO of Morrow Bank.

“We are pleased to welcome Morrow Bank AB to the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market as Sweden’s first listing of 2026. The bank’s decision to transfer its listing to Sweden underscores the appeal and robust standing of Nasdaq Stockholm as a leading European listing venue. We look forward to supporting Morrow’s continued success journey,” says Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm.

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.

