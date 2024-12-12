Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Intea To The Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in the shares of Intea Fastigheter AB (ticker name: INTEA B) will commence today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. Intea is a mid-cap company within the Real Estate sector. Intea is the 43rd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic and Baltic markets* in 2024.

Intea is a Swedish real estate company focused on investing in and managing social infrastructure for its own long-term management. By social infrastructure, Intea means premises for essential services that are specialised for their purpose and have public-sector tenants. Intea was founded in 2015 and has since built a property portfolio in Sweden with a total value of SEK 22.6 billion as of 30 September 2024. The property portfolio primarily consists of properties and projects within the judiciary, higher education and healthcare categories.

“Intea’s business concept focused on social infrastructure is more relevant than ever. There is a great interest in the company’s specialisation towards public-sector tenants and specialised properties, combined with strong in-house property management and project development. The listing creates an additional source of capital for the company, increasing growth potential in an interesting market environment. I look forward to continuing to develop and grow the business together with all employees, tenants, business partners and both existing and new shareholders,” says Charlotta Wallman Hörlin, CEO of Intea.

Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings of Nasdaq and President of Nasdaq Stockholm, said, “We congratulate Intea on their IPO, warmly welcoming them to our Main Market. We look forward to providing them with increased investor awareness and access to international capital markets. It is also a pleasure to note that Intea represents one of the largest listings in terms of proceeds raised this year in the Nordics.”

*Main Markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm as well as Nasdaq Baltic.