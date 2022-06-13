Nasdaq Stockholm Welcomes Emilshus To The Nasdaq Main Market

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) announces that trading in Emilshus AB’s shares (short name EMIL PREF) commences today on the Nasdaq Stockholm Main Market. The company belongs to the Real Estate sector and is the 42nd company to be admitted to trading on Nasdaq’s Nordic markets* in 2022.

Emilshus is a real estate company that acquire, develop, and manage high yielding commercial real estate in Småland and nearby growth regions in Sweden. Emilshus focuses on achieving high returns with stable cash flows in combination with long leases to tenants with high creditworthiness. Emilshus was listed on the Nasdaq First North Premier Market in 2021.

“We are proud and pleased with the great interest Emilshus has received from both leading institutions, private investors and current owners.” said Jakob Fyrberg, CEO of Emilshus. “The ordinary share listing is yet another milestone in Emilshus' successful development. In just over three years, we have created a stable property portfolio with strong cash flows and a secure, locally based property management. I now look forward to leading Emilshus' continued growth journey together with our committed employees and welcome all new shareholders on board.”

“We are excited to see Emilshus take the step from First North to the Stockholm Main Market,” said Adam Kostyál, Head of European Listings at Nasdaq. “Emilshus have had a strong growth since their listing last year and we look forward to follow their journey as a main market listed company.”

*Main markets and Nasdaq First North at Nasdaq Copenhagen, Nasdaq Helsinki, Nasdaq Iceland and Nasdaq Stockholm