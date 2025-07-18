Nasdaq Statement On The Preliminary Proxy Filed By Invesco QQQ Trust And The Proposals Contained Within It

Today, Nasdaq issued the following statement on the preliminary proxy filed by Invesco QQQ Trust and the proposals contained within it.

Nasdaq is aware of the preliminary proxy that was filed by Invesco QQQ Trust and the proposals contained within it. Invesco and Nasdaq were engaged in dialogue as Invesco explored bringing these proposals to shareholders.

The proposed change to the Trust structure does not alter the terms of Nasdaq’s licensing arrangements with Invesco nor the administration of the Nasdaq-100® Index. If the proposals are approved, Invesco will pay the associated license fee out of its unitary management fee, as compared to the current state where the license fee is paid by QQQ directly.

We remain committed to our strategic partnership with Invesco and delivering the trusted benchmark on which investors rely.