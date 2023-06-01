Nasdaq Nordic And Baltic Narkets: Trading Statistics May 2023

Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today publishes monthly trade statistics for the Nordic1 and Baltic2 markets. Below follows a summary of the statistics for May 2023:

The share trading decreased by 24.1% to a daily average of 3.110bn EUR, compared to 4.096bn EUR in May 2022. Compared to the previous month, April 2023, the daily average decreased by 4.1%.

Cleared derivatives volume decreased by 4.9% to a daily average of 338,199 contracts, compared with 355,487 contracts in May 2022.

ETF trading3 (Exchange Traded Funds) decreased by 43.8% to a daily average of 27.4m EUR compared to 48.8m EUR in May 2022.

Novo Nordisk A/S was the most traded stock per day during the past month, followed by Nordea Bank Abp.

Goldman Sachs Bank Europe SE was the most active member during the past month, followed by Morgan Stanley Europe SE.

Nasdaq Nordic’s share of order-book trading in our listed stocks increased to 71.8%, compared to 69.8% previous month4.

The average order book depth on the best price level was larger at Nasdaq Nordic than the second most liquid trading venue, see detailed figures per exchange:

For OMXC25 companies 2.2 larger

For OMXH25 companies 2.2 larger

For OMXS30 companies 2.6 larger

Nasdaq Nordic’s average time at EBBO5 (European Best Bid and Offer) was:

For OMXC25 companies 89.3%

For OMXH25 companies 93.3%

For OMXS30 companies 90.7%

1) Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm

2) Nasdaq Riga, Tallinn and Vilnius.

3) ETF trading figure include Nasdaq Copenhagen, Helsinki, Iceland and Stockholm.

4) Included are the main European marketplaces that offer trading in Nasdaq Nordic listed shares. Source: REFINITIV, Equity Market Share Reporter.

5) EBBO (European Best Bid and Offer) refers to the current best price available for selling or buying a trading instrument such as a stock.